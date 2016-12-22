Home / Community Bulletin Board / Waste Connections announces holiday hours in OR

Waste Connections announces holiday hours in OR

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 19 Views

Waste Connections of Tennessee will close the Convenience Center at 400 Warehouse Road at noon on Saturday, December 24, in observance of Christmas. The Convenience Center will reopen on Monday, December 26.

In addition, the Convenience Center will be closed all day Sunday, January 1, 2017, in observance of the New Year’s holiday.

There will be no change to the weekly residential refuse and recycling pick-up schedule.

For more information, you can contact Waste Connections of Tennessee at (865) 482-3656 or visit their website at www.wasteconnectionsTN.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

jailbars

Rockwood man charged in Blount stabbing

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office says a 20-year-old Rockwood man is in custody after he …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2016 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved