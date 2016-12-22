Waste Connections announces holiday hours in OR

Waste Connections of Tennessee will close the Convenience Center at 400 Warehouse Road at noon on Saturday, December 24, in observance of Christmas. The Convenience Center will reopen on Monday, December 26.

In addition, the Convenience Center will be closed all day Sunday, January 1, 2017, in observance of the New Year’s holiday.

There will be no change to the weekly residential refuse and recycling pick-up schedule.

For more information, you can contact Waste Connections of Tennessee at (865) 482-3656 or visit their website at www.wasteconnectionsTN.com.