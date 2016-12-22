TDOT halting lane closure activity for holidays

AAA predicts that holiday travel will increase by 3.1% in Tennessee this year over 2015, with over 2.2 million motorists expected to travel by automobile in the volunteer state between the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. According to AAA, 103.1 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more, with a record 93.6 million expected to drive to their holiday destinations.

With that in mind, TDOT says it is once again halting all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways in anticipation of higher traffic volumes throughout the holiday period.

No temporary lane closures will be allowed for construction on Tennessee roadways beginning at 6:00 am Friday, December 23rd and continuing until 6:00 am on Tuesday, January 3, 2017.

TDOT Commissioner John Schroer says, “Keeping traffic moving and motorists arriving to their destinations safely is always our goal. Please wear your seatbelt, reduce your speed, avoid distractions, and never drink and drive.”

Except for a few long-term closures which must remain in place for safety, all construction related closures will be suspended during the holiday period. Workers may still be on-site in some construction zones. Drivers should obey all posted speed limits, particularly in construction areas. Slower speeds are necessary in work zones due to the temporary layout of the roadway and will be enforced. Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of $250 to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.