State unemployment dips in 81 counties in November

County unemployment rates for November 2016, released today, show the rates decreased in 81 counties, increased in 10, and remained the same in four. Specific county information for November is available online at: http://tn.gov/assets/entities/labor/attachments/Labor_Force_Estimates_-_November_2016.pdf.

For the month of November, Davidson County has the state’s lowest major metropolitan rate at 3.5 percent, decreasing from 3.7 percent the previous month. Knox County is 3.9 percent, a decrease from the previous month’s 4.1 percent. The Hamilton County rate is 4.6 percent, decreasing from a previous rate of 5.0 percent. Shelby County has a 5.3 percent rate, decreasing from 5.7 percent in October.

Tennessee’s preliminary unemployment rate for November is 4.8 percent, unchanged from the previous month’s revised rate. The U.S. preliminary rate for November is 4.6 percent, decreasing three-tenths of a percentage point from the previous month.

Locally, Anderson County saw its unemployment rate decline from 5.1% in October to 4.8% in November.

Campbell County’s unemployment rate dropped from 6.6% in October to 6.4% last month.

In Morgan County, unemployment declined from 6.4% in October to 6.1% a month ago.

Roane County’s unemployment rate declined slightly, from 5.5% in October, to 5.4%in November.

Union County saw unemployment fall from 5.8% in October to 5.5% last month.

The state and national unemployment rates are seasonally adjusted, while the county unemployment rates are not. Seasonal adjustment is a statistical technique that eliminates the influences of weather, holidays, opening and closing of schools, and other recurring seasonal events from economic time series.