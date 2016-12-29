Several hikes set to kick off 2017

If you want to get some exercise early in the new year, you can go on a short hike during the Third Annual New Year’s Walk at the University of Tennessee Arboretum on Monday.

The free walk is offered by the UT Arboretum Society. It starts at 9:30 a.m. Monday, January 2, at the UT Arboretum Auditorium. There, you will be greeted by fellow hikers and offered coffee, hot chocolate, and snacks, a press release said.

At 10 a.m., the group will leave for a guided walk that will last about 45 minutes, the press release said. The hike will follow a forest trail and will visit the Elmore Holly Collection, giving participants the opportunity to see the hollies still covered with berries.

The UT Arboretum is located at 901 South Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge.

To learn more about the Arboretum Society, go to www.utarboretumsociety.org.

There are other hikes scheduled to kick off the new year as well, including at Norris Dam and Cove Lake State Parks.

Tennessee State Parks will sponsor free, guided hikes at 55 parks beginning on Dec. 31, and going throughout the day on Jan. 1.

“Our First Day Hikes are our most popular annual guided event statewide,” said Deputy Commissioner for Parks and Conservation Brock Hill. “It’s a great way to start your New Year’s resolutions off right and see the wonder of our state during this beautiful season.”

Tennessee State Parks’ First Day Hikes are part of America’s State Parks First Day hikes initiative in all 50 states. While some of the hikes will be throughout New Year’s Day at various times, others will begin on Dec. 31 and go in to the New Year. Some hikes will be approximately one mile in length and tailored for novice hikers, while others are lengthier and will be more strenuous.

For more information, including a detailed regional listing, please visit http://tnstateparks.com/about/special-events/first-day-hike/#/?holiday=first-day-hikes.

Norris Dam State Park First Hike of 2017

December 31 — January 1

12:00AM – 2:00AM EST

Join Norris Dam in keeping with the tradition of midnight hikes for New Year’s Eve!

This year, we move over to the East side of the park where the Tea Room will be our start/end point. From the Tea Room, we will walk down the road back to Norris Dam and walk across to view the lake by moonlight. Hope to generate lots of attention with a huge crowd on the dam! From there we will get on the trails and work our way all the way back to the Rustic Cabins along the lake. After the walk through the cabin area, we will return to the Tea Room for a huge fire inside with refreshments.

Flashlights needed and any reflective wear would be great as we walk along the road. This hike will be rain or shine, as we bring in 2017! This will be a moderate 2 mile hike that is suited for both adults and children.

Meet at:

Tea Room, located on the east side of Norris Dam

Contact Information

Norris Dam State Park

Phone: (865) 426-7461

125 Village Green Circle

Rocky Top, TN 37769

Devil’s Racetrack Hike

January 1

10:00AM – 2:00PM EST

Come help us start the New Year with a wonderful hike of the Devil’s Racetrack trail. During the 3 mile round trip hike you will experience a number of waterfalls and an excellent view of Cove Lake from atop Devil’s Race Track.

Please bring plenty of water and wear appropriate hiking attire, as this hike will be moderate to strenuous. All ages are welcome! We will be meeting at the Cove Lake State Park Office at 10:00 AM, and then driving a short distance to the parking area.

Meet at:

Cove Lake State Park Office

Contact Information

Cove Lake State Park

Phone: (423) 566-9701

110 Cove Lake Lane

Caryville, TN 37714