From all of us and our families here at the Radio Ranch, here is wishing you and your families a very Merry and safe Christmas.

The staffs of WYSH, WQLA and Merle FM will be taking Monday off to enjoy the holiday with our families but we will be back in studio on Tuesday morning with the Country Club Morning Show, Trading Time and Ask Your Neighbor, which on Tuesday will feature special guest, new Clinton High School football coach Randy McKamey.