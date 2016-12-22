Home / Local News / Rockwood man charged in Blount stabbing

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 24 Views

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office says a 20-year-old Rockwood man is in custody after he allegedly stabbed a 47-year-old man at his residence on Russell Road in Rockford Tuesday evening.
The victim, whose name has not been made available this evening, underwent surgery Tuesday night at UT Medical Center.
20-year-old Shaine David Clayton Angel, 20, of Rockwood, is currently being held in the Blount County Detention Facility. Investigators charged Angel with aggravated assault. Additional charges could be forthcoming.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office, along with units from the Alcoa Police Department, responded to a residence on Russell Road at around 4:45pm Tuesday to the call of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found the male victim in his yard with multiple stab wounds in the upper and mid-section of his body. He was taken by Rural/Metro Ambulance Service to UT Medical Center. Witnesses told deputies that after he stabbed the victim in the front yard, Angel had fled the area on foot. A K-9 unit from the Sheriff’s Office conducted a track, and with assistance from Alcoa Police Department, law enforcement officers searched the area for Angel. Deputies located Angel at around 9 p.m. at a restaurant on Alcoa Highway. He was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.
Additional information will be released regarding the incident as it becomes available.

