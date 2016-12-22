There will be a revival at New Life Missionary Baptist Church (1125 Lake City Hwy, Clinton) starting Saturday December 24th and continuing all the way through the 31st. Services will start at 7:00 pm nightly except for Sunday, when services begin at 6:00. There will be lots of singing and preaching each night, and on the 31st, they will be singing the old year out and new year in. Everyone is welcome!