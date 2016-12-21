Home / Featured / Quarles leaving Maryville for college gig

Quarles leaving Maryville for college gig

The other big-name high school football coach in the news Tuesday made headlines after announcing that he would no longer be a high school football coach.

George Quarles announced Tuesday that he is leaving Maryville High School to become assistant head coach and tight ends coach  at his collegiate alma mater, Furman University in South Carolina. During his 18-year stint at Maryville, the Rebels won 11 state championships, appeared in 15 straight state title games, won 16 consecutive region championships and compiled a ridiculous 250-16 record. In that span, the Rebels also put together winning streaks of 74 games and 44 games, respectively.

Quarles was a receiver on the Paladin’s 1988 NCAA Division I-AA championship squad and will join the staff of newly-hired Furman coach Clay Hendrix. The two men were roommates when Hendrix was on the Furman coaching staff and Quarles was a graduate assistant.

