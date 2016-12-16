Home / Community Bulletin Board / Presents for needy kids stolen from broken-down vehicle

Presents for needy kids stolen from broken-down vehicle

Jim Harris 6 days ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News 1 Comment 438 Views

A real-life Grinch struck in Anderson County on Thursday.

Organizers of Saturday’s Rocky Top Christmas Party were driving near the intersection of Highway 116 and Andy’s Ridge Road in Briceville last evening after a wrapping party where volunteers had wrapped presents for needy kids in the northern part of Anderson County when their green Ford Ranger’s alternator went out and they stopped by the side of the road.

The occupants of the vehicle locked the truck and went to call for help, but while they were away from the vehicle, someone smashed in the windows and ransacked it. Stolen were about 150 Christmas gifts for kids in need—some wrapped and some unwrapped—a $3000 photo backdrop that had been loaned to organizers by Legend’s Event Photo in Clinton for Santa pictures at Saturday night’s party at Main Street Baptist Church and a new alternator that had been purchased just a short time before theft.

(UPDATE:  The photo backdrop was found in a nearby creek, where the culprits apparently tossed it following the theft.  A plastic case prevented it from suffering serious damage.)

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating and if you have any information on Thursday night’s despicable theft, call them at 865-457-2414.

In the meantime, donations of replacement toys can be made at the Rocky Top Police Department. For more information on how you can help, call Anderson County District 4 Commissioner Tim Isbel at 865-406-2455.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

cityofnorris

Norris moves forward

Following last week’s surprising move to terminate the contract of City Manager Tim Hester, on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2016 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved