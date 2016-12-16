Presents for needy kids stolen from broken-down vehicle

A real-life Grinch struck in Anderson County on Thursday.

Organizers of Saturday’s Rocky Top Christmas Party were driving near the intersection of Highway 116 and Andy’s Ridge Road in Briceville last evening after a wrapping party where volunteers had wrapped presents for needy kids in the northern part of Anderson County when their green Ford Ranger’s alternator went out and they stopped by the side of the road.

The occupants of the vehicle locked the truck and went to call for help, but while they were away from the vehicle, someone smashed in the windows and ransacked it. Stolen were about 150 Christmas gifts for kids in need—some wrapped and some unwrapped—a $3000 photo backdrop that had been loaned to organizers by Legend’s Event Photo in Clinton for Santa pictures at Saturday night’s party at Main Street Baptist Church and a new alternator that had been purchased just a short time before theft.

(UPDATE: The photo backdrop was found in a nearby creek, where the culprits apparently tossed it following the theft. A plastic case prevented it from suffering serious damage.)

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating and if you have any information on Thursday night’s despicable theft, call them at 865-457-2414.

In the meantime, donations of replacement toys can be made at the Rocky Top Police Department. For more information on how you can help, call Anderson County District 4 Commissioner Tim Isbel at 865-406-2455.