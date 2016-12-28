Home / Local News / Powell man accused of robberies

Powell man accused of robberies

Jim Harris 9 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 3 Views

A Powell man wanted in multiple armed robberies is being held at the Knox County jail after his arrest on Christmas Eve.

38-year-old Dudley Moore was charged with three armed robberies in Knox County after the Knoxville Police Department took him into custody for robberies inside the city limits. His bond is set at $25,000.

Moore is of robbing a Shoe Show on Dec. 5, a Rocky Top Market on Oct. 26, and a Dollar General Store on Oct. 24.

He also is being held on a violation of the sex offender registry, violation of community supervision and a drug charge.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Oak-Ridge-Today

Firefighter on way to work gets in some practice

(Oak Ridge Today)  According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, a firefighter on his …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2016 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved