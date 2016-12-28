Powell man accused of robberies

A Powell man wanted in multiple armed robberies is being held at the Knox County jail after his arrest on Christmas Eve.

38-year-old Dudley Moore was charged with three armed robberies in Knox County after the Knoxville Police Department took him into custody for robberies inside the city limits. His bond is set at $25,000.

Moore is of robbing a Shoe Show on Dec. 5, a Rocky Top Market on Oct. 26, and a Dollar General Store on Oct. 24.

He also is being held on a violation of the sex offender registry, violation of community supervision and a drug charge.