ORT: Small pole stops big tree, saves home

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Local News

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, a small utility pole kept a large, leaning oak tree, estimated to weigh about 10 tons, from falling on a home on Manhattan Avenue, next to Woodland Elementary School, on Thursday morning.

The tree was estimated to be about 75 years old, and it pulled up its roots when it started falling—before being stopped by the utility pole.

Emergency crews said they hadn’t seen anything like it before. Visit www.oakridgetoday.com for pictures of this unique situation.

