ORRUC announces community meal

(ORUUC) Is there anything better than homemade macaroni and cheese? Perhaps there is, but when it comes to one of the ultimate comfort foods, it’s at the top of the list. To change it up a bit, the Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church Stone Soup team will put away the soup pots and instead prepare that cheesy goodness for the Stone Soup Free Community Meal on Friday, December 30.

Join us in the Social Hall for dinner from 5 to 6 p.m. for the homemade meal of the “Best Ever Macaroni and Cheese,” fresh fruit, and brownies. Takeout will be available from 5 to 6 p.m. ORUUC is located at 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike (close to traffic light number 2) in Oak Ridge.

“Everyone is welcome us at our free meal that is offered on the final Friday of each month,” said coordinator Jinx Watson. “Bring your family, your neighbors, or just yourself. It’s a great place to come too if you just don’t feel like cooking or would like to meet new people.”

Non-perishable family-friendly groceries will be available for free to anyone in need. Food for the meal is provided by the ORUUC Congregation and the Jewish Congregation of Oak Ridge. Special thanks go to community partner Kroger for donating fresh fruit and to Hank’s Market for donating non-perishable foods.