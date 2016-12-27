Home / Community Bulletin Board / ORRUC announces community meal

ORRUC announces community meal

Jim Harris 28 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

(ORUUC)  Is there anything better than homemade macaroni and cheese? Perhaps there is, but when it comes to one of the ultimate comfort foods, it’s at the top of the list. To change it up a bit, the Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church Stone Soup team will put away the soup pots and instead prepare that cheesy goodness for the Stone Soup Free Community Meal on Friday, December 30.

Join us in the Social Hall for dinner from 5 to 6 p.m. for the homemade meal of the “Best Ever Macaroni and Cheese,” fresh fruit, and brownies. Takeout will be available from 5 to 6 p.m. ORUUC is located at 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike (close to traffic light number 2) in Oak Ridge.

“Everyone is welcome us at our free meal that is offered on the final Friday of each month,” said coordinator Jinx Watson. “Bring your family, your neighbors, or just yourself. It’s a great place to come too if you just don’t feel like cooking or would like to meet new people.”

Non-perishable family-friendly groceries will be available for free to anyone in need. Food for the meal is provided by the ORUUC Congregation and the Jewish Congregation of Oak Ridge. Special thanks go to community partner Kroger for donating fresh fruit and to Hank’s Market for donating non-perishable foods.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

acslogo

2017 Relay kickoff set for January 10th

(American Cancer Society Relay for Life)  Has your life been touched by cancer of a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2016 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved