OR land transfer to include Energy Sec’y

Jim Harris 23 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 26 Views

On Friday, December 30th, U.S. Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz, U.S. Congressman Chuck Fleischmann and Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch together will participate in a signing ceremony to formalize a land conveyance in Oak Ridge. The conveyance was approved and accepted by the Oak Ridge City Council on December 13th.

The officials will officially transfer the Department of Energy’s American Museum of Science and Energy (AMSE) building and its 17.12-acre site to the City of Oak Ridge. In exchange for the AMSE land transfer, the City is providing prime alternative space to DOE in order for the Department to continue its various public education and outreach efforts.

The event will take place at the Pollard Technology Conference Center in Oak Ridge at 9 am that morning.

