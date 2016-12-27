Home / Community Bulletin Board / Oak Ridge Food City to hold grand re-opening ceremony next week

Oak Ridge Food City to hold grand re-opening ceremony next week

Jim Harris

Food City will have a grand re-opening ceremony from 5-7 p.m. January 3. A ribbon-cutting has been scheduled for 6 p.m.

There will be a flag retirement ceremony at 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 4.

Food City is at 1005 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

