Norris moves forward

Jim Harris 21 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 89 Views

Following last week’s surprising move to terminate the contract of City Manager Tim Hester, on Monday the Norris City Council unanimously voted to appoint Joe Deatherage as the interim city manager, until a replacement for Hester can be hired.

According to the Norris Bulletin, Deatherage was approached by Mayor Chris Mitchell to serve in the temporary capacity and says he accepted the offer “reluctantly” and will not be a candidate for the permanent position.

Deatherage retired from Lockheed-Martin, where he was in several management positions, and since his retirement, has served on numerous city boards and committees, including 15 years each on the Norris Watershed Board and currently serving as chairman of the Norris Board of Zoning Appeals, a position he will have to give up in his new role.

While Deatherage offered to do the job without a salary, Mayor Mitchell, the Norris Bulletin reports, said Monday that legally, he will have to paid at least a minimum wage.

