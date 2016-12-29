New law aims to deter illicit use of Suboxone, similar drugs

(Submitted) Legislation aiming to deter the misuse of Suboxone or buprenorphine drugs is set to go into effect on January 1. The new law defines nonresidential substitution-based treatment centers for opiate addiction and places them under the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse for licensure.

“We are experiencing problems with unscrupulous doctors in Tennessee who pander to this trade, threatening public safety,” said Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) who sponsored the bill with Rep. Dennis Powers (R-Jacksboro). “Suboxone is as addictive as oxycodone and for many is the replacement drug of choice. This new law attempts to root out bad actors who dispense these drugs recklessly so opiate abusers do not utilize Suboxone to continue their life of addiction.”

Suboxone or buprenorphine are used to treat opiate addiction, which is similar to the use of methadone in the treatment for heroin dependence. Unlike methadone clinics, however, Suboxone clinics have not been regulated. Although doctors are restricted to serving a certain number of patients, some clinics have also skirted the law by opening multiple physician offices under the same roof.

“This new law helps to ensure that these clinics are using best practices, including a multi-disciplinary approach in aiding patients to overcome their addiction and become productive members of society,” Powers added.

Rules for the nonresidential office-based opiate treatment facilities (OBOTs) to implement best practices were adopted by the Legislature’s Joint Government Operations Committee on December 15 as required under the new law. They will become effective on January 1st.