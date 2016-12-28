New Dragon coach speaks about hire, community support

Tuesday morning, we were joined on Ask Your Neighbor by Clinton High School’s new football coach Randy McKamey. McKamey, a 1989 graduate of CHS, was hired last week to take over at his alma mater after spending 10 successful seasons at Grace Christian Academy in Knoxville.

While some people want to characterize the situation at Clinton High School as a rebuilding effort but that is not the approach Coach McKamey is taking, instead referring to it as a “revival,” saying that sometimes “you can become a little complacent and stagnant and that’s the way we’re viewing it.

McKamey says that after watching some game film, he is confident that one area where the Dragons will make immediate improvements will be in their confidence, which he says is something that “anybody can change if you have just a little bit of swagger and some people that believe in you. I think they lost that belief.”

McKamey talked about coming home, describing himself as a “Clinton guy [who] truly cares about the downtown streets of Clinton and the outskirts of Clinton and the [smaller] county schools.”

He also spoke about the overwhelming support he has already received since his hire last week, describing the outpouring of support and well-wishes from the community since his hire was announced last week as “humbling” and saying it made him feel “unworthy,” adding that it is just another sign that “we’re in the right place and where we need to be.”

McKamey, who was hired one day before Christmas Break, says he has not met with the entire football team yet but will do so as soon as school is back in session next week. He is also still in the process of building his coaching staff at CHS and hopes to announce at least some of the positions in the next few days.

Speaking of next week, there will be a meet and greet with Coach McKamey on Thursday January 5th at 7 pm at Clinton High School.