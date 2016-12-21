More on McKamey to Clinton

As we reported Tuesday, Randy McKamey is leaving the Grace Christian Academy football program to coach at his alma mater, Clinton High School.

McKamey has spent the last 10 years at Grace Christian, compiling an 89-32 record and making the playoffs nine times, including this season, when the Rams finished 6-6 and lost in the second round to Happy Valley. His Rams appeared in three state semifinals, won seven region championships and went unbeaten in the regular season twice, including in 2011, when the program was serving a two-year playoff ban handed down by the TSSAA.

McKamey deserves a lot of credit for not only building the Grace Christian football program on the field but also deserves credit for helping (literally) build the entire athletic program off the field. McKamey, who is also a licensed general contractor, played key roles in Grace becoming the first Knox County school—private or public—to install a synthetic turf football playing surface back in 2012 as well as in the construction of Grace’s Upper School and the installation of a synthetic turf infield at the school. He also was instrumental in the creation of a recently-opened 13,000 square foot multi-sport athletic facility at Grace, which is similar to an effort currently underway at Clinton to build a a multi-use complex on campus where athletic teams and other student groups could meet and/or practice.

At his alma mater, McKamey inherits a team that has only three winning seasons since 1998. The Dragons are coming off a disappointing 2016 season, having finished 1-9 and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Following the season, Coach Josh Kerr resigned after six years and a record of 18-44.

The search for Kerr’s replacement attracted interest from inside and outside the state, including from as far away as Arizona.