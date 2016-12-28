Missing plane found crashed in GSMNP, all 3 aboard perish

A reconnaissance flight by the Tennessee Army National Guard was able to locate the missing single engine airplane that disappeared within Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Monday late Tuesday afternoon. The plane was found on an unnamed ridge between Cole Creek and Bearpen Hollow Branch. Paramedics on board were hoisted down to the crash site and confirmed that there were no survivors.

While the Park Service says the identities of the victims have not been confirmed, the FAA identified the three occupants of the Cessna as 41-year-old David Starling, 42-year-old Kim Smith and 8-year-old Hunter Starling, all of Bradford County, Florida..

Ground teams searched the steep and heavily wooded area on foot Tuesday, but were unable to access some areas due to the rough terrain.

A single Blackhawk helicopter was able to fly late afternoon and spotted the wreckage along the last known flight path of the missing aircraft. Recovery efforts of the three victims were set to begin Wednesday.

The plane was en route to the Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport from Florida on Monday when it went missing over the park at approximately 4:01 pm. The National Transportation Safety Board will be the lead in the investigation of the plane crash.

The National Park Service worked closely with the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, Civil Air Patrol, Federal Aviation Administration, and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency in this search effort.