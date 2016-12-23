Meet the new AC Chamber Board

(AC Chamber News) The Anderson County Chamber Board of Directors recently nominated six members as future board members and Chamber members voted them in as the newest Board of Directors.

Tom Bundy is the Quality Manager supporting the Computing and Computational Sciences Directorate (CCSD) at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) where his primary duties are related to risk analysis, quality planning, software quality, process improvement, performance monitoring/evaluation and issues management. Mr. Bundy has 29 years of experience in all aspects of quality management, much of which came from global positions in automotive manufacturing. Mr. Bundy is member of the Leadership Anderson County (LAC) class of 2014 and has served on the LAC Board of Directors for the classes of 2015 – 2017. Tom lives in Clinton with his wife, Sherry, a schoolteacher at Andersonville Elementary.

Bill Gallaher is the Past-President of the Clinton Rotary Club, the Clinton Baseball Incl., past Anderson County Chamber of Commerce President and has served on the Retail Advisory Board. Bill works at Madison Insurance Group as a producer.

Amber Price is a Regional Branch Manager for Y-12 Federal Credit Union. She has been with Y-12 FCU for over 20 years in progressively responsible roles including member service, marketing, and branch management. She currently oversees seven retail branches and the contact center, as well as managing projects that increase efficiency and improve the overall member experience. She also helps lead Y-12’s community involvement and charitable giving efforts. Amber has a BS degree from Carson-Newman University and resides in Clinton.

Robin Proffitt is the Marketing Manager of Powell-Clinch Utility District where she has been employed for the past 17 years. Robin is also an adjunct instructor teaching various marketing classes at Tusculum and South College. She holds a M.S. in Integrated Marketing Communication from West Virginia University, a B.S. in Organizational Management with a Marketing Concentration from Tusculum College and an A.S. in Business Management from Roane State Community College. Robin is also a graduate of East Tennessee Regional, Anderson County and Campbell County Leadership Programs. Volunteering in the community is a passion of hers as she has served on many boards such as the Secretary of the North Anderson County Boys and Girls Club, President of Campbell County Chamber of Commerce, Chair of Campbell County Relay for Life, Junior Achievement Volunteer and Campbell County Toys for Tots Committee. She resides in Norris with her daughter.

Betsy Graves-Myers moved from her hometown of Norman, OK to Clinton, TN in 1990. She worked in Oak Ridge while attending the University of Tennessee and joined Sellers Realty as a Realtor in 1998, earned GRI designation and Million Dollar producer. After having children, she joined husband Thomas Myers at his dental practice in Clinton in 2008 to assume the role of Office Manager. Currently, Betsy lives in Norris with husband Thomas and daughters Abby and Natalie.

Clyde Wood has been CEO of North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell, TN, since March of 2016. Prior to his current role, Mr. Wood had served as CEO at Lakeway Regional Hospital in Morristown. He has also held other administrative roles at hospitals in West Tennessee, Missouri and Louisiana. Mr. Wood started his career in healthcare as a licensed physical therapist. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri; a master’s degree in physical therapy from Washington University in St. Louis; and a master’s degree in health administration from Missouri State University in Springfield. Mr. Wood also served in the United States Army Reserves for eight years.

We are so proud to welcome these wonderful business people to our Board of Directors.