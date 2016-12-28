McKamey talks staff, scheme, expectations

Continuing our coverage of the hiring of Randy McKamey as Clinton High School football coach, here are some more highlights from Tuesday’s interview on our “Ask Your Neighbor” program.

Coach McKamey was asked how successful he believes that the Dragons can be in 2017, he had this to say, “…not even having met the team yet, but looking at film, trying to figure out who they’ve lost and then looking at the schedule, I see on that schedule—and I’m looking at it as if I would have to play this [schedule] with my Grace team, and I see four or five wins on that schedule if I was bringing a 2A team over here.” He was also asked if he believed that the Clinton High School football program had the potential to win a state championship and he replied, emphatically and without hesitation, “no doubt, no no doubt in my mind.”

We asked him about what his coaching staff might look like and McKamey says that he has not had a chance to interview all of the members of the current staff but planned to speak with all of them very soon to gauge why they want to be at Clinton, saying he wants to find out who “bleeds orange, who truly wants to be there and why.” He also said that part of that process could include polling team members to see what they think of the current staff. He added that he does have other coaches he has worked with previously in mind, but that no final decisions had been made.

We also picked his brain a bit over what the Dragons might look like offensively and defensively on Friday nights. McKamey says that he will likely continue to employ the 4-3 Cover 2 defense he learned from former Clinton Coach Jim Gaylor while Gaylor was defensive coordinator at Maryville High School, stating that the goal will be to keep things simple. Offensively, he addressed the fact that he is sometimes labeled a Wing-T coach but pointed to the past performances of some of his quarterbacks at Grace as evidence that he will try and strike a balance on offense, saying that the ultimate goal is to “win football games.”