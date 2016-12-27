Kenneth Deane Turnbough, age 75, of Andersonville

Kenneth Deane Turnbough (age 75) passed peacefully into heaven on December 24, 2016 in Andersonville, TN after a lingering illness.

Kenneth was born August 5, 1941 in Boone Co., Hallsville, MO. He was married to Mary Elizabeth (Hair) Turnbough. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Kenneth Lee (Karen) Turnbough of Schereville, IN; Bruce Alan (Sherri) Turnbough of Lawrence, KS; Paul Bryan Turnbough of Joliet, IL, and Tracy Lynn (Noel) Parson of Bloomington, IL. Survivors also include: 2 sisters, Wilda Arlone Legner of Joliet, IL; Linda Faye (Scott) Hamende of Granger, TX; 1 brother, Robert Earl (Peggy) Turnbough of Raymore, MO; sister-in-law, Diane (Borden) Turnbough of New Lenox, IL; 3 stepchildren, Robert Edward (Kathy) George of Wilton Center, IL; Debra Lynette (John) Skinner of Joliet, IL; Sandra Denise (Gerry) DiBartolomeo of Webster Groves, MO. He also leaves 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Darrell Leon & Florence Ray (Tipton) Turnbough, and 3 brothers, Darrell Ray, Richard Lee, and Roger Glenn.

Kenneth enlisted in the Navy in 1959 and was stationed at the U.S. Naval Air Station in Lakehurst, NJ. After his return to the Joliet area, he was employed by Caterpillar Tractor Company where he worked until his retirement. He lived in and around the Joliet area until his move to Andersonville, TN in 2005. Once settled in his new surroundings, he became a member of The American Legion Post 172 in nearby Clinton, TN.

Kenneth was a happy and sociable person with a passion for gardening and working outdoors. He also enjoyed spending time on his boat and fishing. Having found the perfect log home as a backdrop for his hobbies, he soon developed a joy for woodworking and making craft items to sell at the local craft markets. In the evening hours, he could be found enjoying a nice evening by the fire while listening to classical music. The highlight of his year was watching the World Series when his lifelong favorite- the Chicago Cubs-finally brought home the big trophy.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com