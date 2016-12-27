KACB receives $20K grant

Keep Anderson County Beautiful, or KACB, is the recipient of a 2016 Keep America Beautiful/Lowe’s Community Partners $20,000 gran. Keep Anderson County Beautiful announced on its Facebook page that it has building an outdoor chess board at Robertsville Middle School as part of the grant.

The KACB grant is being used to improve the landscaping at Robertsville Middle School, with the goal to develop a pleasant campus with shade structures, benches, picnic tables, trees, and other vegetation.

This is part of the first phase in a larger plan to make RMS a center of outdoor community activity, to enhance the students’ day-to-day lives, and to improve the campus by giving it a more park-like atmosphere and additional recreational sports areas.

KACB received a $20,000 Lowe’s grant in 2012 that was used to build outdoor environmental classrooms at Dutch Valley and Fairview Elementary Schools. A new playground was recently installed, funded through community donations.

“Giving the RMS campus a new look is long overdue,” according to Mary Saethre, current KACB president. “Several tree have been removed in the last couple of years, and picnic tables have seen better days. Benches, tables, trees, and more shade will not only benefit the students but also the community members who may use the campus outside of school hours.”

Volunteers are needed to help. Interested individuals and organizations can send an email to Saethre at kacbpres@gmail.com for more information.