JW Teasley, Sr., age 78, of Harriman

December 26, 2016

JW Teasley, Sr., age 78, of Harriman, TN, passed away at his home on Monday, December 26, 2016.

Mr. Teasley lived most of his life in Tennessee. He was an electrician at the K-25 plant. He was a member of the East Fork Lodge and a Shriner. He enjoyed coon hunting and raising his blue tick hounds.

JW is preceded in death by his parents, Charles E. & Kizzie Jones Teasley.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years Shelby Teasley of Harriman, by his sons, Charles E. Teasley and wife Andrea Brown Teasley of Lebanon, TN and JW Teasley, Jr. and wife Arcelie Teasley of Watertown, TN, by grandson, Troy Parker Teasley of Watertown, TN and also by a host of extended family and special friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, December, 30, 2016 between the hours of 5:00pm – 7:00pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home, with a memorial service to follow at 7:00pm with Bro. Thomas Green officiating. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Teasley family, and an online guestbook is available at www.sharpfh.com

