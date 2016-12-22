Home / Obituaries / Joe Waymer Morris, age 87 of Powell

Joe Waymer Morris, age 87 of Powell

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 25 Views

Joe Waymer Morris, age 87 of Powell, TN went to be with Jesus Christ on December 21, 2016. He was a member of Riverview Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by first wife, Elizabeth Harbin Morris

Survived by wife June Morris

Sons, Steve, Stan and Blake

Daughters, Lisa Jenkins and Judy Rader

Step-daughters, Brenda Carswell and Kim Lawless

16 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren

The family will receive friends on Friday, December 23, 2016 at the Riverview Baptist Church from 4pm-7pmwith the funeral service to follow at 7pm with the Rev. David Hicks officiating. Graveside services will be on Saturday, December 24, 2016 at 10am at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Cindy Sue Marlow Stansberry, age 67 of Lake City

Cindy Sue Marlow Stansberry, age 67 of Lake City, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2016 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2016 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved