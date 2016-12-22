Joe Waymer Morris, age 87 of Powell, TN went to be with Jesus Christ on December 21, 2016. He was a member of Riverview Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by first wife, Elizabeth Harbin Morris
Survived by wife June Morris
Sons, Steve, Stan and Blake
Daughters, Lisa Jenkins and Judy Rader
Step-daughters, Brenda Carswell and Kim Lawless
16 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren
The family will receive friends on Friday, December 23, 2016 at the Riverview Baptist Church from 4pm-7pmwith the funeral service to follow at 7pm with the Rev. David Hicks officiating. Graveside services will be on Saturday, December 24, 2016 at 10am at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens. www.holleygamble.com