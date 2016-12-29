James Earl Biddix, age 75, of Kingston passed away suddenly Monday, December 26, 2016 at Roane Medical Center. He was born August 3, 1941 in Candler, North Carolina and moved to Roane County in 1974. He was a United States Army veteran who served his country proudly during the Vietnam War. James retired after 45 years from Winn-Dixie as a meat marker manager and enjoyed working on his farm after retiring. He loved anything to do with the farm life such as cutting hay, working with his Black Angus cattle and riding his John Deere tractor. He was a member of the Tennessee Agricultural Cattleman’s Association. One of his favorite pastimes was going to Bradbury Community Center on Tuesday nights for bluegrass entertainment. Preceded in death by his parents, Frank Young Biddix and Dovie Geneva Lewis Biddix; sister, Wilma Jean Thomasson.

SURVIVORS

Loving wife of 53 years Jean Biddix of Kingston

Daughter Stephanie Biddix of Kingston

Grandsons (The loves of his life) Kayden & Kasey Phillips

Brother & Sister-in-law Carroll & Margaret Biddix of Fletcher, NC

Brother-in-law Larry Thomasson of Gastonia, NC

Special Friends Jim & Barbara Jackson

Cheryl Palmer

John Wright

A host of extended family and friends

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, December 29, 2016 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7:00 p.m., in the chapel with Rev. Randy Biddix officiating. Graveside service will be held 1:00 pm, Friday, December 30, 2016 at Poplar Springs Cemetery with full military honors being conducted by the Roane County Honor Guard. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.