Holiday tourneys wrap up at CHS, ACHS

Jim Harris 7 hours ago

The Don W. Lockard Christmas Invitational basketball tournament wrapped up with a full day of action Wednesday at Clinton High School.

The day started with the Campbell County boys erasing an early 13-point deficit to blow out Oakdale 77-52. The Cumberland Gap girls proved to be rude guests as they handed Clinton’s Lady Dragons a 71-37 defeat in the second game of the day.

The afternoon session began with Clinton’s boys—resting many of their starters—holding off FBA 70-62. The Cumberland Gap boys closed out pool play with an 80-41 win over Sullivan North.

The girls’ consolation went to Oakdale, which hammered Central 57-22, while third place on the boys’ side went to FBA, which handled Sullivan North 50-44.

In the girls’ championship game, Cumberland Gap overwhelmed Clinton, taking a 34-2 halftime lead on its way to a 57-17 triumph.

The boys’ championship came down to District rivals Campbell County and Clinton and the Cougars held off a second-half rally by the Dragons to win the tournament trophy 57-46.

The Anderson County Christmas Tournament also wrapped up on Wednesday.

The girls’ championship went to Loudon, as they walloped Scott County 64-42.

The boys’ crown went to South-Doyle as they knocked off Scott County 61-54.

The Anderson County boys took third place as they whipped Loudon 74-48. The rest of the boys’ action saw Gibbs beat Greenback 63-52 and the Knox Ambassadors down Oneida 68-60.

On the girls’ side, Sunbright got by Gibbs 53-37 and Anderson County closed strong as the Lady Mavs edged South-Doyle 46-43.

 

