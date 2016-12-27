Higgins garners another honor

(Oak Ridge Today) USA TODAY High School Sports has named Oak Ridge senior wide receiver Tee Higgins to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Offense Second Team.

Higgins, who is 6-foot-5 and 191 pounds, had 64 catches for 945 yards and 17 touchdowns during the regular season this year and first-round playoff game against Walker Valley, which ended Oak Ridge’s season. He became the all-time leader in career receiving yards for the Wildcats during the season-opener against Clinton.

He was named Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Class 5A Back of the Year for the second year in a row in November.

Higgins has committed to Clemson. In football, he has also played cornerback and punt returner. He has also played basketball in his four years at Oak Ridge, including in the 2014 Class AAA state championship game, when Oak Ridge finished as state runner-up.

Three other Tennessee players were also named to the ALL-USA first or second teams on offense and defense. Trey Smith, a 6-foot-6, 290-pound senior offensive lineman from University School of Jackson in Jackson, was named to the ALL-USA Offense First Team. Senior running back Ty Chandler (6 feet, 190 pounds) of Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville was named to the ALL-USA Offense Second Team. And senior defensive back JaCoby Stevens (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) of Oakland in Murfreesboro was named to the ALL-USA Defense First Team.