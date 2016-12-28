Home / Obituaries / Gary “Duke” Braden, age 62, of Oliver Springs

Gary “Duke” Braden, age 62, of Oliver Springs, passed away at his home on Monday, December 26, 2016. Gary was born on January 16, 1954 in Lafollete.

Mr. Braden was originally from the Indian Bluff Community, but lived the last 11 years in Oliver Springs. He was a coal miner for over twenty years. He loved gardening, four wheeling, and his cross word puzzle book.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Cleve and Frankie Braden, by brothers Benny Braden, and Scotty Braden, by a brother-in-law Philip Birchfield, by his father-in-law Charlie Gardner, and his mother-in-law Gertrude Gardner.

He is survived by his loving wife Shirley Braden, by his sons, Gary Allen Braden and wife Stacey of Coalfield, Thomas Braden and wife Lisa of Coalfield, by a step-son Greg Adkisson and wife Donna of Coalfield, by grandchildren, David Montgomery and Destiny Montgomery of Coalfield, Nikki and Mark Fleming of Knoxville, and a great-grandson Darien of Knoxville, also by a sister Missy Phillips of Clinton.

The family will receive friends Thursday, December 29, 2016 between the hours of 6:00-8:00 P.M. at Premier Sharp Funeral Home, with a funeral service to follow at 8:00 P.M. with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. Graveside services will be held Friday, December 30, 2016 at 2:00 P.M. at Indian Bluff Cemetery. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Braden family, and an online guestbook is available at www.sharpfh.com

