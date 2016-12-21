Food to be distributed at Main Street Baptist

As part of a partnership between Main Street Baptist Church in Rocky Top and First Baptist Church in Clinton, TVA will provide a food truck at Main Street Baptist on Saturday January 7th. The food distribution will begin at 9 am and all participants are being asked to bring their owns boxes or bags.
