Food to be distributed at Main Street Baptist

Jim Harris 23 hours ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 30 Views

As part of a partnership between Main Street Baptist Church in Rocky Top and First Baptist Church in Clinton, TVA will provide a food truck at Main Street Baptist on Saturday January 7th. The food distribution will begin at 9 am and all participants are being asked to bring their owns boxes or bags.

