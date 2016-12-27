Home / Local News / Firefighter on way to work gets in some practice

Firefighter on way to work gets in some practice

Jim Harris 23 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 9 Views

(Oak Ridge Today)  According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, a firefighter on his way to work at Y-12 extinguished a fire in a Volkswagen Beetle at a Weigel’s gas station in Oak Ridge Saturday evening.

Jim Wilson of the Y-12 Fire Department used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire in the back of the VW car, which was at a gas pump, just after 5 p.m. Saturday.  It wasn’t clear what caused the fire.

Oak Ridge firefighters responded, and checked the vehicle for hot spots and investigated.

Wilson said he was on his way to work at the time of the fire.

Power was turned off to the gas pump island during the incident but was back up and running by later that evening.

No injuries were reported.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

acslogo

2017 Relay kickoff set for January 10th

(American Cancer Society Relay for Life)  Has your life been touched by cancer of a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2016 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved