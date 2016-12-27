Firefighter on way to work gets in some practice

(Oak Ridge Today) According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, a firefighter on his way to work at Y-12 extinguished a fire in a Volkswagen Beetle at a Weigel’s gas station in Oak Ridge Saturday evening.

Jim Wilson of the Y-12 Fire Department used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire in the back of the VW car, which was at a gas pump, just after 5 p.m. Saturday. It wasn’t clear what caused the fire.

Oak Ridge firefighters responded, and checked the vehicle for hot spots and investigated.

Wilson said he was on his way to work at the time of the fire.

Power was turned off to the gas pump island during the incident but was back up and running by later that evening.

No injuries were reported.