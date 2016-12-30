Elmer Ray Rhyne, age 84 of Knoxville passed away on December 28, 2016 at his residence. Elmer was preceded in death by his wife, Paula Rhyne; parents, Herman and Johnnie Rhyne; sister, Nancy Rhyne; brothers, Ralph, Danny and Glenn Rhyne; grandchild, Rachael Rhyne.

He is survived by:

Sons……………… Eric Rhyne of Erwin, TN

Edman Rhyne & wife Deborah of Knoxville

Grandchildren. Alexandra, Cassandra, Malachi, Nadia Rhyne

Sisters………. Dorothy Dempsey and Carolyn Legg

Brothers…….. Jack Rhyne and Jimmy Rhyne

Numerous nieces and nephews

The family will have a memorial service at a later date. The family requests memorials be made to: www.gofundme.com and then in the search box type, Memory of Elmer Ray Rhyne. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com