Eagle Bend Manufacturing recognized

Jim Harris 1 day ago Local News Leave a comment 32 Views

MAGNA Inc., Eagle Bend Manufacturing, announced that it has won an Innovation Award from the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) for its unique process of laser cutting and welding front and rear fascias for the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Magna received the top award in the Process/Assembly/Enabling Technologies category at SPE’s Automotive Division 2016 Innovation Awards Competition & Gala on Nov. 9 in Livonia, Michigan.

