Clinton man wins Governor’s Arts Award

(Oak Ridge Today) A Clinton folklorist was was one of 10 people to be presented with a 2017 Governor’s Arts Award, Tennessee’s highest honor in the arts.

Folklorist Bob Fulcher of Clinton won a Folklife Heritage Award. He is the first folklorist to receive the Tennessee Folklife Heritage Award. Fulcher is the park manager of the Cumberland Trail State Scenic Trail.

Among the distinguished artists honored are Kallen Esperian, Amy Grant, and Vince Gill, a press release said.

The awards were announced Thursday by Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam and First Lady Crissy Haslam.

The recipients will be acknowledged during a private ceremony in March 2017 at the Tennessee Residence. Awards are made in three categories: Distinguished Artist, Arts Leadership, and Folklife Heritage.

Oak Ridge resident, whittler, and woodworker Bill Henry was one of 10 people to earn a Governor’s Arts Award for representing the best in arts and culture in Tennessee in 2015.

The Thursday press release said Fulcher’s legacy as a public folklorist stretches four decades and is unrivaled in the state of Tennessee.

“His fieldwork on the Cumberland Plateau, which began in the 1970s, led to the discovery of traditional musicians and singers of extraordinary quality and rarity,” the press release said. “In 1979, Fulcher secured funding from the National Endowment for the Arts to begin the groundbreaking Tennessee State Parks Folklife Project. Since that time, Fulcher has released over two dozen albums of his field recordings and helped start over 20 events in Tennessee.”

As director of the Tennessee State Parks Folklife Project, and continuing with the Cumberland Trail Music and Heritage Project, Fulcher created a collection that is the largest compilation ever made of Tennesseans in their own voices and music.

In 2000, Fulcher received the Botkin Prize from the American Folklore Society for his lifetime achievements in public folklore. He is the first folklorist to receive the Tennessee Folklife Heritage Award.

“We want to congratulate the recipients for their incredible work adding to the rich cultural heritage of Tennessee,” Governor Bill Haslam said. “Their dedication, leadership, and contribution to the arts have enhanced our way of life and will continue to influence Tennesseans for many years to come.”

