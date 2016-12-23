Home / Featured / Clinton educators tour local industries

Jim Harris

(AC Chamber News)  Clinton City Schools recently collaborated with Anderson County Chamber of Commerce to allow 6th grade teachers and guidance counselors the opportunity to tour several of the manufacturing companies in Clinton. The Chamber planned a busy day where educators became familiar with Aisin, SL Tennessee, and Eagle Bend Manufacturing. Facility tours and presentations were given in an effort to improve the collaboration between industries and education.

It was described by the Chamber as “a wonderful opportunity for educators to see manufacturing jobs in our city, and it gave industries a chance to hear how our current instructional programming is preparing a solid employment pool for their companies.”

Teachers commented that this special day gave them some ideas on how to bring real life meaning to many of the concepts that are taught in the classroom each day.

Several of the plant managers made comments to Clinton City teachers about how pleased they were that Clinton City Schools are integrating STEM activities into the elementary experience.

