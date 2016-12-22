Home / Community Bulletin Board / Clinton Community Center winter hours

Clinton Community Center winter hours

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News, Local Sports Leave a comment 25 Views

The Clinton Community Center has begun operating on its winter schedule.

The facility is open Mondays through Saturdays from 7:30 am to 9:30 pm and Sundays from 1 to 6 pm.

For more information, visit the city’s website at www.clintontn.net.

