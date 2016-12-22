Clinton Community Center winter hours

The Clinton Community Center has begun operating on its winter schedule.
The facility is open Mondays through Saturdays from 7:30 am to 9:30 pm and Sundays from 1 to 6 pm.
For more information, visit the city’s website at www.clintontn.net.
Most government buildings at the county and municipal levels will be closed Friday December 23rd …