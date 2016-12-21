Claxton manhunt subjects likely part of bigger group

Authorities say that the three men who eluded capture in the Claxton community Sunday night are likely part of a larger, organized ring of up to two dozen thieves who specifically target purses left inside vehicles.

Sunday afternoon, Knox County authorities received a call of a vehicle break-in at a park in west Knox County. The victim in that incident reportedly chased three men in a rental van up Pellissippi Parkway into Claxton, where the van crashed near the Bull Run Steam Plant. The three suspects fled on foot, sparking a manhunt that lasted several hours and led authorities to issue advisories to local residents. The men were tracked to West Wolf Valley Road by a Sheriff’s Department bloodhound but authorities say that based on the trail abruptly ending at the road, they believe they were picked up and left the area.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office, meanwhile, says it has identified the three men from documents left in the wrecked van, which was towed away by investigators. Based on a drivers’ license, one suspect was identified as Torrey Phillips. Sherrod Robinson was identified by a traffic citation issued to him and Terri Ryals was identified as the person who rented the vehicle in Florida.

The KCSO is continuing to investigate. Sunday’s search included up to 15 Anderson County deputies as well as officers from Oak Ridge, Knox County and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.