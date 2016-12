Clara Crowder, age 93 of Clinton passed away on December 28, 2016 at her residence. Clara is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lewis Crowder, and parents.

She is survived by:

Children…………….. Patricia Diggs of Clinton

Dude Crowder of Shelbyville

The family will have a memorial service at a later date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com