Jim Harris December 15, 2016 Obituaries 1 Comment 389 Views

Cindy Sue Marlow Stansberry, age 67 of Lake City, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2016 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.  She was born February 7, 1949 in Lake City, TN to the late Earnest and Callie Daugherty Marlow.  Cindy attended Clear Branch Baptist Church in Lake City.  She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles and flowers.  Cindy is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Jackie and Rev. Harvey Marlow, sisters, Mary Alice Yelencich and Rainey Jobe.
 
Survivors:
 
Husband of 47 years                                   George Stansberry                                      Lake City
Sons                                                               Hubert Stansberry                                       Texas
                                                                        George Stansberry & Becky                       Oklahoma
                                                                        Jason Stansberry & Mandy                        Oklahoma
 
Daughters                                                     Cheryl Stansberry                                        Lake City
                                                                        Mary Swift & Rusty                                      Oklahoma
 
Brothers                                                         Otis Marlow & Jean                                     North Carolina
                                                                        Rev. John Marlow & Becky                                    North Carolina
                                                                        Rev. Hubert Marlow & Mary                       Clinton
 
Sisters                                                            Linda Phillips & Leroy                                 Lake City
                                                                        Faye Desantis                                              Clinton
 
Grandchildren  #13
Great Grandchildren  #4
A Host of Nieces and Nephews and many friends.
 
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Waters of Clinton and Dr. Singh and staff of the Methodist Medical Center.
 
 Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, December 16, 2016 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.
Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Friday, December 16, 2016 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Norton officiating.
Family and friends will meet at 11:00 Am, Saturday, December 17, 2016 at the Mountain View Cemetery in Lake City, TN for the interment.
 
You can also visit Cindy’s Guestbook at : www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com
 
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

One comment

  1. Troy stansberry
    July 20, 2017 at 10:35 am

    Cindy stansberry is my mamaw she was a wonderful woman who I love with all my heart it has only been 7 months since she has passed away sometimes it seems only like yesterday I love and miss her everyday..thank you wysh for sharing this

    R.I.P. My beautiful guardian Angel
    2-7-49 ~ 12-13-16

    Reply

