Cindy Sue Marlow Stansberry, age 67 of Lake City, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2016 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She was born February 7, 1949 in Lake City, TN to the late Earnest and Callie Daugherty Marlow. Cindy attended Clear Branch Baptist Church in Lake City. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles and flowers. Cindy is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Jackie and Rev. Harvey Marlow, sisters, Mary Alice Yelencich and Rainey Jobe.

Survivors:

Husband of 47 years George Stansberry Lake City

Sons Hubert Stansberry Texas

George Stansberry & Becky Oklahoma

Jason Stansberry & Mandy Oklahoma

Daughters Cheryl Stansberry Lake City

Mary Swift & Rusty Oklahoma

Brothers Otis Marlow & Jean North Carolina

Rev. John Marlow & Becky North Carolina

Rev. Hubert Marlow & Mary Clinton

Sisters Linda Phillips & Leroy Lake City

Faye Desantis Clinton

Grandchildren #13

Great Grandchildren #4

A Host of Nieces and Nephews and many friends.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Waters of Clinton and Dr. Singh and staff of the Methodist Medical Center.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM , Friday, December 16, 2016 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM , Friday, December 16, 2016 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Norton officiating.

Family and friends will meet at 11:00 Am , Saturday, December 17, 2016 at the Mountain View Cemetery in Lake City, TN for the interment.

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.