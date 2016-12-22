To promote traffic safety and help save lives this holiday season, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is launching a special “Booze It & Lose It” crackdown to stop impaired drivers and to save lives on our roadways. Sheriff’s deputies will be aggressively looking for drunk and impaired drivers. There are three simple steps people can take to stay safe and out of trouble:

1. Plan ahead. If you will be drinking, do not plan on driving. Designate a sober driver or find another safe way home. Even one too many drinks increases the risk of a crash while driving a motor vehicle.

2. If you are impaired, find another way home. Use a taxi, call a sober friend or family member, but please don’t drive.

3. Be responsible. If someone you know is drinking, do not let them get behind the wheel. If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact law enforcement. Your actions may save someone’s life.

Remember, driving after drinking should never be an option. This effort is supported by a grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Law enforcement officers at the state, county and municipal levels will be out in force throughout the holiday season to make sure that ll the rules of the road are being followed.