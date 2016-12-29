Home / Featured / Bodies of plane crash victims recovered from GSMNP

Bodies of plane crash victims recovered from GSMNP

Jim Harris 47 mins ago Featured, Local News

Late Wednesday afternoon, the bodies of the three people killed when their single-engine Cessna 182 airplane crashed in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park were recovered by park rangers and a chopper from the Tennessee Air National Guard.

The plane, bound from Florida to Gatlinburg, crashed into the side of an unnamed ridge between Cole Creek and Bearpen Hollow Branch, shortly after 4 pm Monday, killing all three aboard. While the identities of the victims has not been confirmed, earlier in the week, the FAA said that the three people on the plane were 41-year-old David Starling, his 8-year-old son Hunter and his 42-year-old girlfriend Kim Smith. The plane had been on a descent into the Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport at the time of the crash.

Rangers from the National Park Service and the Tennessee State Parks started hiking to the remote, rugged spot early Wednesday morning and upon reaching the crash site, immediately deployed ropes to keep the plane from sliding or falling further down the mountainside. Once that was accomplished, the bodies were removed from the plane and taken to an area medical facility for autopsies.

Those rangers also documented what they found at the crash scene and the National Transportation Safety Board may use their findings in their probe into the cause of the crash if the site proves to inaccessible for their investigators to reach.

