Barbara Ann Carroll, age 99 of Somerset, KY, formerly of Clinton

Barbara Ann Carroll, age 99 of Somerset, KY, formerly of Clinton, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2016 at Somerset Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born on May 1, 1917 to the late William and Ida Foust Carden in Anderson County. She enjoyed traveling and quilting. She was also a long time member of Willowbrook Baptist Church in Rocky Top.

Barbara is preceded in death by, husband, James Carroll; daughter, Shelby Hatmaker; siblings, Bess McCoy, Ruby Reed, Roxie Presley, Melda Sharp, Pete Carden, Gladys Owens, Sie Carroll and Burl Carroll

Survived by:

Daughter………….Glenda Christian and husband Richard
Sister.……………….Beulah Young
Gandchildren…………….Tony Christian
Rich Christian
Mesha Osborne
Great grandchildren…Stephanie Cook
Rebekah Christian
Racheal Christian
Zachariah Christian
Emily Osborne
Justin Christian
Matthew Christian
Great great grandchildren…..Hayden Cook, McKynzie Cook, Karlee Jo Cook, Carter Blake

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 from 10am-11am with the funeral service to follow at 11am with Pastor Roger Leach officiating. Her graveside service will take place after the funeral service at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens. www.holleygamble.com

