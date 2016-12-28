Barbara Ann Carroll, age 99 of Somerset, KY, formerly of Clinton, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2016 at Somerset Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born on May 1, 1917 to the late William and Ida Foust Carden in Anderson County. She enjoyed traveling and quilting. She was also a long time member of Willowbrook Baptist Church in Rocky Top.

Barbara is preceded in death by, husband, James Carroll; daughter, Shelby Hatmaker; siblings, Bess McCoy, Ruby Reed, Roxie Presley, Melda Sharp, Pete Carden, Gladys Owens, Sie Carroll and Burl Carroll

Survived by:

Daughter………….Glenda Christian and husband Richard

Sister.……………….Beulah Young

Gandchildren…………….Tony Christian

Rich Christian

Mesha Osborne

Great grandchildren…Stephanie Cook

Rebekah Christian

Racheal Christian

Zachariah Christian

Emily Osborne

Justin Christian

Matthew Christian

Great great grandchildren…..Hayden Cook, McKynzie Cook, Karlee Jo Cook, Carter Blake