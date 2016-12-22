Area hoops squads to stay on court after Christmas

With the pre-Christmas tournaments wrapped up, attention will turn for some area teams to post-Christmas tournaments next week.

The Clinton Lady Dragons will have a busy week at the Jim Cordell Christmas Classic at Harriman, beginning Wednesday with Oakdale, continuing Thursday with Tellico Plains and Wartburg on Friday.

Three area teams will be part of the Renasant Bank Classic in Maryville next week, with girls’ teams from Anderson County and Campbell County seeing action along with the Anderson County boys.

The Lady Mavs will play William Blount on Wednesday—day one of the tournament—while the Lady Cougars tangle with Fulton. On the boys’ side the Mavericks will open play against Bradley Central on Wednesday as well.

The Oak Ridge Lady Wildcats will take part in the Andrew Johnson Bank Classic in Greeneville next week, starting play against Jefferson County on Wednesday.

The Wildcat boys will participate in the Arby’s Classic at Tennessee High in Bristol and will open up Tuesday against Science Hill, a team Oak Ridge beat 82-72 last weekend in Johnson City.