Anderson receives domestic violence grant

Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank and District Attorney General Dave Clark announced Tuesday that the county has been awarded a grant to provide victim services for victims of domestic assault. According to a release from the DA’s office, the grant will “begin with the new year and the hiring of a victim/witness coordinator.”

This week’s news comes on the heels of an announcement earlier this month that the YWCA of Knoxville is expanding its Anderson County domestic violence services, including finding more ways to locate housing options for those trying to escape an abusive situation. Read more about that here.

According to Tuesday’s release, the coordinator will be an employee of the Anderson County government and report to the DA. The domestic assault victim coordinator will provide services and referrals to the victims of domestic assault, according to Clark, who adds that the ultimate goal is to “assist in stopping domestic violence and the impact it has on victims, society and others in the home; namely children.”

In the release, Mayor Frank commented that “while it is unfortunate that the prevalence of domestic violence in our county reveals a need for a victim/witness coordinator, the silver lining and hope for tomorrow is that with this grant, the District Attorney’s office will turn back the tide.”

Clark wrote that he want domestic violence victims to know that “help is available,” and thanked Mayor Frank, Finance Director Natalie Erb and the County Commission for their help in securing the grant funding.

The grant is provided by the US government using funds seized from, or forfeited by, those convicted of federal crimes. The grant is funded for an initial 30 months (two and a half years) to pay for the salary and expenses related to the coordinator’s position.