Anderson Charter Commission to meet January 3rd

The Anderson County Charter Commission will meet for the first time in 2017 on Tuesday January 3rd at 6 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton.

Placed on the November ballot after a petition drive, the eight people elected to the Charter Commission last month, are now charged with examining the way the county government is structured and drafting a charter to be voted on in a countywide referendum. Changes could be minor or they could be sweeping and the Charter Commission has at least nine months to complete its work although they could ask for more time.

The Charter Commission is chaired by VL Stonecipher, with Bob Smallridge the Vice Chair, Steve Mead serving as parliamentarian and Chief Deputy to the County Commission Annette Prewitt acting as secretary. The other elected members of the Charter Commission are County Commissioner Mark Alderson, County Commission Chairman Steve Emert, County Commissioner Tim Isbel, David Stanley and County Commissioner Jerry White.

On the agenda for next week’s meeting submitted by Stonecipher, members will consider adopting rules governing how citizens, public officials and Charter Commission members may address topics that come before the panel.

According to the agenda, if adopted as proposed, rule #1 states that no member of the Charter Commission will be able to speak more than twice on a specific motion and the length of their comments will be limited to three minutes, unless the panel votes to “extend the length of time and the number of times a member may speak on a given motion.” Whomever makes the motion will not be limited in addressing questions or concerns, and will also be able to make a closing argument before a formal vote on the motion in question is taken.

Rule #2 states that, if approved as proposed, citizens and public officials will be able to speak one time on each agenda item as it comes up, also limited to three minutes of speaking time, and encourages groups to select a spokesperson to avoid excessive repetition. Related to rule number two, #3 states that “comments by Charter Commissioners, public officials, and citizens must be professional and respectful and must refrain from outbursts, profanity, questioning motives, and personal attacks. The chair can limit comments to those relevant to the item to be voted on and can stop inappropriate, disruptive, or overly repetitive speakers.”

The fourth rule to be considered would require a roll call vote on any and all final charter items.

You can read each rule as submitted below:

Rule I – No member of Charter Commission shall speak more than twice nor more than three minutes on the same motion – except the maker of the motion, who shall have the right to answer questions. The maker of the motion shall have the right to make closing comments prior to taking the vote on such motion. However, by majority vote, Charter Commission may extend the length of time and the number of times a member may speak on a given motion. Asking a question regarding the motion does not count as a Charter Commissioner’s time to speak on the motion.

Rule II – Citizens and public officials will be allowed to address Charter Commission, subject to the conditions in Rule III, on items on the agenda as the item is brought forth during the meeting. Citizens and public officials may speak once on each item and will have up to three minutes to speak. Groups will be encouraged to select a spokesperson to present a comment for the group.

Rule III – Comments by Charter Commissioners, public officials, and citizens must be professional and respectful and must refrain from outbursts, profanity, questioning motives, and personal attacks. The chair can limit comments to those relevant to the item to be voted on and can stop inappropriate, disruptive, or overly repetitive speakers.

Rule IV — A roll call shall be required on final charter item(s).