Home / Community Bulletin Board / 2017 Relay kickoff set for January 10th

2017 Relay kickoff set for January 10th

Jim Harris 30 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

(American Cancer Society Relay for Life)  Has your life been touched by cancer of a loved one or yourself?  Are you interested in joining our community in making progress against this terrible disease?  If so, please join us to celebrate the start of the 2017 Relay For Life season in Anderson County by attending the  American Cancer Society Kickoff Party on Tuesday evening, January 10th from 6:00 to 7:00 PM at Honey Baked Ham Café, at 870 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge.  Relay Event Chairperson, Kim Monroe, is excited to announce that the Clinton Relay for Life event and the Oak Ridge event are being combined this year into one bigger and better Relay For Life.

People attending the Kick Off party will be provided with information on how to get a team enrolled to participate in the Relay For Life event which will be held at Melton Lake Park in Oak Ridge on Friday evening, May 5th.  A team consists of 8-15 people dedicated to fundraising, walking at the event and participating in activities throughout the event.  Teams come from churches, schools, businesses, civic groups, cancer survivors and families/friends who join together for this cause.  “This is a great opportunity for the community to come together in a fun, family-type atmosphere as we work together towards a cancer-free world”, says event chairperson Kim Monroe.  The theme of the upcoming Relay For Life Event is, “Relay Around the World”.

There will be light food provided at the Kickoff Party.  RSVP is appreciated by January 6th for attendance, but is not required.  You may reach ACS Staff partner, Stacey Clark at 558-4041 or email at Stacey.clark@cancer.org to RSVP.  Bring your family and friends and join our community as we work together to eliminate cancer from our lives!

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Oak Ridge Food City to hold grand re-opening ceremony next week

Food City will have a grand re-opening ceremony from 5-7 p.m. January 3. A ribbon-cutting …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2016 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved