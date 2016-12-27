2017 Relay kickoff set for January 10th

(American Cancer Society Relay for Life) Has your life been touched by cancer of a loved one or yourself? Are you interested in joining our community in making progress against this terrible disease? If so, please join us to celebrate the start of the 2017 Relay For Life season in Anderson County by attending the American Cancer Society Kickoff Party on Tuesday evening, January 10th from 6:00 to 7:00 PM at Honey Baked Ham Café, at 870 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge. Relay Event Chairperson, Kim Monroe, is excited to announce that the Clinton Relay for Life event and the Oak Ridge event are being combined this year into one bigger and better Relay For Life.

People attending the Kick Off party will be provided with information on how to get a team enrolled to participate in the Relay For Life event which will be held at Melton Lake Park in Oak Ridge on Friday evening, May 5th. A team consists of 8-15 people dedicated to fundraising, walking at the event and participating in activities throughout the event. Teams come from churches, schools, businesses, civic groups, cancer survivors and families/friends who join together for this cause. “This is a great opportunity for the community to come together in a fun, family-type atmosphere as we work together towards a cancer-free world”, says event chairperson Kim Monroe. The theme of the upcoming Relay For Life Event is, “Relay Around the World”.

There will be light food provided at the Kickoff Party. RSVP is appreciated by January 6th for attendance, but is not required. You may reach ACS Staff partner, Stacey Clark at 558-4041 or email at Stacey.clark@cancer.org to RSVP. Bring your family and friends and join our community as we work together to eliminate cancer from our lives!