Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland returns to Smokies Stadium

(Submitted) The Tennessee Smokies are celebrating the Christmas holiday at Smokies Stadium with Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland. In addition to the light show, the Christmas Wonderland is also featuring Santa’s Workshop this year. Santa’s Workshop provides many great amenities for all of the family to enjoy, including movies being shown inside Smokies Stadium on the videoboard every Saturday for the duration of the event.

The attractions featured at Santa’s Workshop include photos and visits with Santa, a petting zoo, and pony rides. There will also be food vendors present every night with hot chocolate, coffee, fresh kettle corn, and more. The photos and visits with Santa will be available through December 23rd.

Exclusively on Saturdays through December 17th, families will be able to experience movies shown at the stadium on the videoboard as well as craft stations for kids to enjoy. Each Saturday throughout the holiday season will feature a different movie being shown at Smokies Stadium, and different craft stations for kids to participate in. Inflatables will be available for kids to enjoy all night long on Friday and Saturday nights.

The craft station selection will vary on Saturday nights between reindeer food, letters to Santa, ornament decorating, and gingerbread houses. The movies that will be shown on Saturday nights will include How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Santa Clause, Elf, and A Christmas Story.

“We love being able to host this event at Smokies Stadium for the holidays,” stated Smokies President and COO Chris Allen. “It allows families to come to the ballpark and enjoy the holidays with a family friendly atmosphere. It is special to us to be able to host Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland, and allow an experience like this for families around the area.”

The location of the light show and Santa’s Workshop allow for a fun and entertaining experience for the whole family. Guests can enjoy the Christmas Wonderland events at Smokies Stadium throughout the holidays.

All activities for Santa’s Workshop begin at 6:00 PM on a nightly basis. The movies being shown on Saturdays will be played on a loop until the end of the evening.

The light show allows guests to drive their vehicle through fully synchronized, LED Christmas light and music show located in the parking lot of Smokies Stadium. The light show will operate on a nightly basis, including holidays through January 8th. The hours of operation will be from dusk until 10:00 PM on weekdays, and dusk until 10:00 PM or later on the weekends. Admission for the light show can be purchased at the entrance of the show from the comfort of the vehicle.

Additional information regarding Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland can be found at www.shadrackchristmas.com.

The Smokies will commence their 2017 home campaign against the Mississippi Braves on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. The full schedule for next season and season ticket information can be found online at www.smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.