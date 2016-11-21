One killed in Rockwood wreck

A Kentucky woman was killed in a two-car accident Sunday morning in Rockwood. Authorities say that 56-year-old Dawn Schmidt had been stopped for a traffic light on North Gateway Avenue at the intersection with Strang Street at around 9 am Sunday when a tractor trailer failed to stop and rear-ended her vehicle.

Schmidt died at the scene despite the efforts of first responders. The truck driver, whose name was not immediately released, was not injured. Routine blood tests have been ordered to determine if drugs or alcohol played any role in Sunday’s crash and at this time no charges have been filed.

No one else was injured and not other vehicles were involved.