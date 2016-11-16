Home / Obituaries / Christina Combs, 37, of Knoxville

Jim Harris November 16, 2016 Obituaries 2 Comments 85 Views

Christina Combs, 37, of Knoxville, TN passed away Sunday, November 13, 2016. Christina was a caring and loving mother to her two daughters and a beloved daughter and sister. She was a giving and thoughtful friend who brought smiles to the faces of everyone to whom she was close to and brought comfort to all in their times of need. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Barb and Dave Stalnaker and Darlene Holcomb.

She is survived by her grandfather and step-grandmother Bob and Shirley Holcomb, daughters, Camryn Combs and Sydney Black, mother Sandra Major of Knoxville, father and step-mother Scott and Jessie Stalnaker of Jacksboro, brother and sister-in-law Jeff and Lisa Stalnaker and niece Lucy and nephew Henry of Knoxville and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Tennessee Donor Services. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

 

2 comments

  1. Becky
    November 16, 2016 at 1:53 pm

    Christina was a sweet person. She will be missed. May our Lord give comfort to the family and loved ones. Her friend Becky

  2. Tom
    November 29, 2016 at 6:07 pm

    We only knew Christina for a very short time. But always had a spring in her step and a smile on her face. May God watch over her soul and give her and her family peace.

