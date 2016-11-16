Christina Combs, 37, of Knoxville, TN passed away Sunday, November 13, 2016. Christina was a caring and loving mother to her two daughters and a beloved daughter and sister. She was a giving and thoughtful friend who brought smiles to the faces of everyone to whom she was close to and brought comfort to all in their times of need. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Barb and Dave Stalnaker and Darlene Holcomb.

She is survived by her grandfather and step-grandmother Bob and Shirley Holcomb, daughters, Camryn Combs and Sydney Black, mother Sandra Major of Knoxville, father and step-mother Scott and Jessie Stalnaker of Jacksboro, brother and sister-in-law Jeff and Lisa Stalnaker and niece Lucy and nephew Henry of Knoxville and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Tennessee Donor Services. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com