Work day scheduled for Wilson Cemetery

Jim Harris October 20, 2016 Community Bulletin Board, Local News 1 Comment 92 Views

Saturday, November 5th from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. there will be a work day for clearing the Wilson Cemetery, a Coal Creek Miners Burial Site.

Volunteers will be needed to help cut back weeds, vines, brush and trees, before finally mowing those recovered areas.  Organizers will also be cleaning and trying to get broken/fallen headstones upright in the future.  Ultimately they hope to do landscaping and put up a retaining wall and parking spaces.

Hard rakes, chainsaws & handsaws, large hedge clippers, weed eaters, large pruning loppers, leather gloves are the equipment volunteers will need to bring. However, there were two ladies who did an area without tools last work day so don’t let it stop you from helping!

Although this is scheduled as a group work day, please do not hesitate to go up to the cemetery at any time you’re available. It is much needed. And don’t forget to take a friend with you for safety should something happen (accidents do sneak up on us.)

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

One comment

  1. Cheryll Dyer
    December 2, 2016 at 5:13 pm

    Thank you for posting this project! I just now saw it. We had a great turnout on November 5th. Same project is on for tomorrow, December 3rd! People are encouraged to do what they can at any time for however long! You don’t need to wait for group workday. Rocky Top has a wonderful historical site in this cemetery. The Coal Miners Burial Site is being uncovered with the help of many volunteers over the past month. It’s exciting to see these graves uncovered after years of vegetation growth. Let’s be that wonderful Volunteer state we so need. Thanks!!

