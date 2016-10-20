Work day scheduled for Wilson Cemetery

Saturday, November 5th from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. there will be a work day for clearing the Wilson Cemetery, a Coal Creek Miners Burial Site.

Volunteers will be needed to help cut back weeds, vines, brush and trees, before finally mowing those recovered areas. Organizers will also be cleaning and trying to get broken/fallen headstones upright in the future. Ultimately they hope to do landscaping and put up a retaining wall and parking spaces.

Hard rakes, chainsaws & handsaws, large hedge clippers, weed eaters, large pruning loppers, leather gloves are the equipment volunteers will need to bring. However, there were two ladies who did an area without tools last work day so don’t let it stop you from helping!

Although this is scheduled as a group work day, please do not hesitate to go up to the cemetery at any time you’re available. It is much needed. And don’t forget to take a friend with you for safety should something happen (accidents do sneak up on us.)

http://www.justserve.org/projects/798b8752-5d04-401e-9348-eaaf4b727c41